Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.02 Million Holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MSDAU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

