Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.29 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

