Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.08 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,994 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Repligen worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Repligen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

