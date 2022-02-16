Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $527.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

