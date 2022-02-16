Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 583,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,306 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 24.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.52.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

