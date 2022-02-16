Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,965 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.71% of Patria Investments worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PAX stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

