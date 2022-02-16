Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 9.69% of Tricida worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $126,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,372 shares of company stock worth $286,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $504.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

