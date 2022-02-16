Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $21.03 Million in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 754,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $958.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

