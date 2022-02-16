Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $21.86 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $517.93 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

