Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $22.86 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $10,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

