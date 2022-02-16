Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 286,166 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,166 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Olin worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth $8,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 108.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

NYSE OLN opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

