Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 44,161 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Westlake Chemical worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.