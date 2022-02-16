Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 172,500 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,392,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

