Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Hershey worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

