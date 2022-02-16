Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 110,907 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,907 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

NYSE:INSP opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.