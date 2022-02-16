Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 110,907 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $233.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

