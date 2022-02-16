Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 351,900 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.86% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

