Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

