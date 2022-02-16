Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of SunPower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $50.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

