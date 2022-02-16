Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 488,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Warner Music Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

