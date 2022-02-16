Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,988 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

NYSE KEY opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

