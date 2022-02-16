PolkaCover (CVR) Market Cap Tops $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.22 or 0.07051766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.56 or 0.99660158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002912 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars.

