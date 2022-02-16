Polkamarkets (POLK) Achieves Market Cap of $14.19 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $129,637.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105890 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,999,665 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

