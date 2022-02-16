Polkastarter Market Cap Achieves $162.51 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $162.51 million and $7.02 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105726 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

