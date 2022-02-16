Polker Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Polker has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $877,531.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.21 or 0.07102064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.87 or 1.00182045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

