Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 842,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 144,438 shares of company stock worth $1,011,207 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

