Poseidon Network Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $25.85 million and $62,510.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046338 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

