Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,017 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 4.02% of Post worth $282,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Post by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Post by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

