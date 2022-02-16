PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $376.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.55 or 0.07134545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00290859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.48 or 0.00760917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013190 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00409293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00215556 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,392,167 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.