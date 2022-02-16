PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $281,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

