Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 5,436 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $129,499.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 633,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,403. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

