Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Up 3.6%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 3,529,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,026,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.25.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($27,063.60).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

