PowerPool Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. PowerPool has a market cap of $40.59 million and $2.37 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106431 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,044,297 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

