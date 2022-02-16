PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $3.82 million and $146,321.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00106391 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

