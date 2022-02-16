Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $56.85. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 1,618 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $8,410,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.