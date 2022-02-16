Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.48). Approximately 22,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.45).
The stock has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.48.
Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:PAM)
See Also
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.