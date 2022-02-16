Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Position Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pretium Resources worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 653,047 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 324,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PVG. CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.