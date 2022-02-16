PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $703,800.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

