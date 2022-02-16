PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $703,800.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
