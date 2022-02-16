PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $558,105.24 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 23rd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. 51,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

