PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

