Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.34. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)
