PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $8,232.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

