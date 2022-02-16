PRIZM Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $535,922.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001550 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 223.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,837,376 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

