PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRG opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PROG by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

