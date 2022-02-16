Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,433. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

