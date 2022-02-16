Project Pai Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.58 million and $1.21 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00076531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,794,160,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,070,019 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.