Prometeus (PROM) Hits Market Cap of $173.46 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.54 or 0.00023878 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $173.46 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.