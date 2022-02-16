ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.49

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.49 and traded as high as $53.00. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 1,594,270 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

