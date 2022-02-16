Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 6.4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.90. 20,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 769,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

