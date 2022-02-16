Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Provident Bancorp worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,720. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $302.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

